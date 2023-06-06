Top of O’s fan wish list: Money for Adley Rutschman | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

I was very pleased to read that attendance at Orioles’ games is up 24% this year. I myself am a first-time season ticket holder even though I’ve attended games for the last 40 years (”Orioles’ 2023 attendance up 24% compared with last year at same point; MLB attendance up 6%,” June 2).

I am certain a huge reason for the increase is because of the young nucleus of the team, with Adley Rutschman being the heart and soul.

Rutschman is already the premier catcher in the American League and is a once-in-a-generation talent at that very demanding position. “Rutschman” jerseys, shirts and other merchandise is more visible than any other these days at Camden Yards.

To the Orioles’ front office, namely John Angelos, I say please sign this man to a long-term contract extension as other teams are doing to their stars. He is already earning more than his keep!

— Greg Spangenberg, Halethorpe

