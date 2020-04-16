Contact tracing is the key to getting Maryland back to something near normal | READER COMMENTARY

In your article about Gov. Larry Hogan’s Wednesday afternoon news conference, I believe you buried the lede (“Gov. Hogan mandates masks in stores, on transit; warns against quick end to measures to contain the coronavirus,” April 15). The big news is not that he is mandating face coverings in businesses and on public transportation, it’s the truly great news reported in the 13th paragraph: “Maryland is increasing its tracing effort. The state has 250 people conducting contact tracing. It plans to quadruple that force to at least 1,000 dedicated contact tracers.”