Contact tracers are the unsung heroes of the pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

National Public Health Week (April 4-10) is the time to highlight public health heroes who have been working tirelessly as part of the state’s COVID-19 response. Maryland’s contact tracers have been at the forefront of the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, and contact tracing has been one of the public health success stories of Maryland’s response. The role of contact tracers is changing as the pandemic shifts, but Maryland remains vigilant against COVID-19, with more than 1,500 contact tracers trained to work directly with affected Maryland residents across the state.

Contact tracers in Maryland are trained not only to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also to connect infected and exposed residents to vital information and resources. Since June 2020, Maryland’s contact tracers have reached over 970,000 Maryland residents who have been exposed to or infected with COVID-19.

Maryland’s contact tracers educated, listened, provided resources and connected hundreds of thousands of Marylanders to care. They rejoiced with recovered patients and mourned those who they knew and died from COVID-19. One poignant example was when a Maryland resident hospitalized with COVID-19 called his contact tracer from the hospital looking to make a connection in the last hours of his life.

Contact tracers knew they played a critical role in the response to the pandemic. Many of them joined the workforce to help their communities, and this focus has not changed as the pandemic has evolved.

While contact tracing remains an important tool to control and understand disease spread, moving forward, it will become more strategic. Rather than reaching out to every reported positive case, the Maryland Department of Health will shift its focus to protecting the most high-risk individuals, such as those in congregate care; stopping outbreaks in places such as schools; and working with local health officials to respond, statewide, with a well-trained, nimble public health workforce.

As we move into the next stage of the pandemic, MDH and our contact tracers will not let down the guard.

— Marcia Pearlowitz and Katherine Feldman, Baltimore

The writers are, respectively, the chief of the Maryland Department of Health Contact Tracing Unit and its former director.

