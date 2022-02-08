Rehabbing vacant homes can also rehabilitate lives | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks outlines workable suggestions to address neighborhood blight caused by vacant houses (”Dan Rodricks: Let’s convert thousands of vacant properties as a lasting memorial to Baltimore firefighters,” Feb. 4). But with ample funding, this plan can do even more to transform Baltimore. Adding a workforce readiness component could rehabilitate vacant houses and rehabilitate lives. It’s a twofer.
Turning vacant Baltimore properties into working classrooms, teaching construction trade skills to young adults who aren’t in school or working and to citizens reentering their communities would build economically sustainable neighborhoods. It’s a model I’ve used for decades and currently use in my Baltimore nonprofit to change the lives of those left out and left behind. This is how to ensure that Baltimore has long term viability by creating a skilled workforce ready for jobs in the construction industry and upcoming projects from the recently passed infrastructure bill.
With the right level of funding, we can replicate and amplify the training and rehabilitation model throughout the city of Baltimore. Rehabilitated homes, homeownership, jobs paying living wages — that’s how to rebuild a city, reduce homelessness, recidivism and crime. A new Baltimore is within reach. It will take money and resources, but the result will be well worth it. More importantly, Baltimore residents and business owners deserve it.
Aaron Thompson, Baltimore
The writer is co-founder and CEO of HTP (Helping, Training and Providing) Homes, Inc.
