Rehabbing vacant homes can also rehabilitate lives | READER COMMENTARY

Turning vacant Baltimore properties into working classrooms, teaching construction trade skills to young adults who aren’t in school or working and to citizens reentering their communities would build economically sustainable neighborhoods. It’s a model I’ve used for decades and currently use in my Baltimore nonprofit to change the lives of those left out and left behind. This is how to ensure that Baltimore has long term viability by creating a skilled workforce ready for jobs in the construction industry and upcoming projects from the recently passed infrastructure bill.