Constitution in need of a serious rewrite | READER COMMENTARY

A close up of the first printing of the final text of the United States Constitution on display in 2021 in New York City. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action, a well-meaning policy which helped lift two generations of Black men and women after countless generations of injustice (”In affirmative action and student loan cases, advocates fear losses for racial equity,” June 29).

Nothing in the U.S. Constitution either confirms or denies this policy. Roe v. Wade was a stretch, too. So was Brown v. Board of Education. Maybe it’s time to separate our best instincts from an ancient document that certainly did not mean to uplift Black Americans or grant abortions to women.

Advertisement

What the Constitution did do was create an increasingly unworkable election procedure that now threatens to install a dictator through minority rule. So far, the numerous checks and balances built into the system have stopped this from happening. But we are playing with fire.

We need a new constitutional convention that, among other things, will let direct majorities elect our leaders. And then we have to hope for the best.

Advertisement

— Allen Smith, Annapolis

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.