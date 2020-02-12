We long comforted ourselves on the notion of checks and balances between the three co-equal branches of government to protect us against an abuse of power and give us faith there was an actual democracy at play. When Abraham Lincoln said, that this “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth” we truly wanted to cherish and believe it. However, when one party wins the popular vote in the presidency in just one of the last seven general elections yet has complete control of the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Congress and the executive branch of our country, the principle of popular sovereignty is dead.