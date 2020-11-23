So which political party needs a lecture on constitutional law? | READER COMMENTARY

Ronald Boone’s recent commentary points a finger at Democrats for claiming the moral imperative, ignoring the Constitution, being divisive, elitist, hypocritical, partisan in the press, lumping conservatives with supremacist and importing voters — all claims made by Republicans for years, but are they true (”The Democratic Party is often violent, divisive and hypocritical; if it doesn’t change, Trump will be back,” Nov. 20)?
Let’s be clear, the Democratic Party still includes liberals, conservatives and moderates, creating a messy and at times unclear message, but the writer’s belief that the Democrats have alienated moderate and conservative voters ignores the fact that the Republican Party has expelled liberals, moderates and even conservatives for failure to abide by an ever more extreme political ideology, while the Democratic Party has worked to be more inclusive. It’s not that Democrats have alienated voters but rather that Republicans have imprinted that idea on voter’s minds.
The allegations of elitism and arrogance, like that of intellectualism, are attacks on Democratic support for science, education, critical thinking and reason, anathema to a large segment of the Republican base. When it comes to trampling the Constitution, Republicans obstructed the special counsel-led Russian investigation, extorted a foreign ally, used the Justice Department to punish the disloyal and reward the loyal. Republicans are now attempting to undo a free and fair election by filing frivolous law suits and lobbying Republican governors and legislators to select electors who favor Donald Trump, rejecting the popular vote.
Democrats abided by the Constitution and were not violent when in 2000, when five conservative Supreme Court justices stopped the Bush versus Gore vote recount in Florida. Democrats were not violent when Hillary Rodham Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million votes against an onslaught of Russian interference, Republican conspiracy theories and broadly publicized FBI investigations that were later dropped. Today, Joe Biden has won the popular vote by over 6 million votes and still Republicans refuse to abide by the rule of law and the Constitution seeking to disenfranchise voters.
So-called leftist violence relates to Black Lives Matter issues and protests against Republican attempts to suppress the vote and are protected by the First Amendment. Mr. Boone fails to comment on the deaths of peaceful protesters by right-wing extremists in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Kenosha, Wisconsin; the right-wing armed militias, or the recent attempt to kidnap and execute Democratic governors. Nor does he address the racist groups that make up part of the Republican base. Seeking to amend the Constitution is provided for by Article 5 of the Constitution. The Electoral College is heavily weighted toward minority rule as is the requirement that each state have two senators. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s court-packing antics are where we should focus our concern. Majority rule and democracy require amending our Constitution.
Mr. Boone’s allegation that Democrats are divisive fails to address 50 years of Republican efforts to divide America by race, creed and national origin. The Southern Strategy initiated the divisiveness, and repeated Republican conspiracy theories, false narratives and bogus investigation continue to divide the country. American and European intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interference in our elections was initiated to divide Americans and to undermine our faith in democracy. Can anyone look at the last 30 years and fail to see Republicans have had the same objectives? Can anyone watch Fox or OAN News, listen to right-wing talk radio or read right-wing social media and not see partisanship? Is all mainstream media biased? Which of the parallel medias provide facts to support their reporting, and which do not?
If Democrats tend to lump conservatives with right-wing supremacist, it’s because Republican leaders have actively solicited those extremist groups and made them part of their base. When 74 million American voters support Republican candidates, whose base includes such extremist groups, it’s understandable why some Democrats fail to distinguish between conservatives and right-wing supremacists. Claiming that Democrats are importing voters to offset the loss of voters disillusioned by the Democratic agenda is not demonstrable. Republican fears that minorities will soon overtake white voters is demonstrable. Advocating for humane treatment of refugees at the border is not importing voters. The Democrats and George W. Bush were ready to pass a reasonable immigration reform bill, but Republicans in Congress blocked it.
Mr. Boone’s admonition to Democrats to police their ranks, practice democracy and respect national institutions would better serve this country if it were directed toward the Republicans.
Kenneth L. Buck, Woodstock
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.