So which political party needs a lecture on constitutional law? | READER COMMENTARY

Mr. Boone’s allegation that Democrats are divisive fails to address 50 years of Republican efforts to divide America by race, creed and national origin. The Southern Strategy initiated the divisiveness, and repeated Republican conspiracy theories, false narratives and bogus investigation continue to divide the country. American and European intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interference in our elections was initiated to divide Americans and to undermine our faith in democracy. Can anyone look at the last 30 years and fail to see Republicans have had the same objectives? Can anyone watch Fox or OAN News, listen to right-wing talk radio or read right-wing social media and not see partisanship? Is all mainstream media biased? Which of the parallel medias provide facts to support their reporting, and which do not?