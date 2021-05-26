Trump could boost vaccine use overnight | READER COMMENTARY

In our highly polarized and politically divided country, it is disturbing but not surprising that low COVID-19 vaccination rates can be traced to the influence of conservative politicians (“Gaps in vaccine rates worry experts,” May 24).
Former President Donald Trump has rightfully claimed at least partial credit for the rapid development of multiple effective vaccines but has been mostly silent about the need for people, especially his supporters, to be vaccinated.
Many strategies, including cash bonuses, lotteries and mobile units have been tried to boost vaccination rates. A less expensive and probably more effective solution would be to have Mr. Trump go on Fox News to publicize his own COVID-19 vaccination and encourage his supporters to follow his example.
It would save lives and might even improve the former president’s public image.
Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.