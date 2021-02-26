Don’t equate Capitol attackers with political conservatives - or with rational behavior | READER COMMENTARY

When my loud, strong 3-year-old tried to get his way by throwing a kicking and screaming tantrum, we both nearly went down a flight of stairs. The next time, I turned him around and put him face down over my hip, gently restraining him until he tired. He tried a third tantrum, confirming it would not get him what he wanted, nor could he hurt me for not giving in. As a loving family, we moved on with guidance toward specific good behaviors such as effective displacement, negotiation and sharing, and by first grade, calling on his innate empathy to imagine how his actions affected others’ feelings. These days, he is an emergency room doctor dedicated (at a personal risk that became reality) to the healing of others.