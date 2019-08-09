Don’t condemn conservatives for doing a good deed

With the current political situation as divided as it is, why condemn a person for doing a good thing, regardless of motive? I grew up in the county, but have lived in the city for more than a decade. I am a Baltimore City Public Schools teacher and I now own a small business in Baltimore. I went out on the street with a broom and dustpan the day after the 2015 uprising and helped clean up.
I want the best for our city. Yes, President Donald Trump is the worst. The GOP is spineless and obsequious in their support of this terrible pap smear of a person. And yes, this suburban conservative who organized other conservatives and cleaned up trash for a day in West Baltimore was taking an opportunity to make the president look good (“We assume it was pure motives that led a Trump supporter to launch a cleanup in Cummings’ district, right?” Aug. 6). But hopefully next month the conservatives will come back to clean up again for a day, and I’ll be there with them, keeping my mouth shut because that’s what you do when somebody wants to do something good for the people of Baltimore.
Brian Goldstein, Baltimore
