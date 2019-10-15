Professor Richard Vatz suggests that institutions of higher learning somehow discriminate against conservatives (“Towson professor: Higher ed discriminates against conservatives,” Oct. 14).
The basic problem here is that President Donald Trump has co-opted the conservative movement and has given it over to racists, liars and crooks. When the conservatives rejoin civil society, then institutions of higher learning will welcome them back to the halls of academe.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
