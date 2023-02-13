GOP right-wingers are not true conservatives | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, yells as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images) (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Your recent editorial regarding conspiracy-mongering from the right was perfectly on target and all of the points you made were justified and substantiated (“Blame Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson for the plot to blow up Baltimore’s power grid,” Feb, 8). There was just one characterization that was incorrect. You, as well as most of the media, continue to mislabel the Tucker Carlsons, Laura Ingrahams, Andy Harrises and Marjorie Taylor Greenes of the world as “conservatives.” They are not.

Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are conservatives. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski and, perhaps, a very few other Republican elected officials, as well as a limited number of Fox News network commentators, are conservatives. Almost all of the others, including every one of the 147 members of Congress who traitorously voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, are right-wing radicals and haters with nothing conservative about them.

To include people like those in the once-honorable term “conservatives” must make true conservatives of the past, like William Howard Taft, Everett Dirksen, Jacob Javits and Ronald Reagan spin in their graves. They are all much closer to being fascists than believers in democracy or the principles of our republic. Until the voters of this country wake up and vote out every one of these dimwits and haters, the prospects for the future of our country are dim.

— Harris Factor, Columbia

