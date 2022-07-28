Sun should continue to publish conservative views | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

People who would seek to have the media refrain from publishing commentary with which they do not concur fits in well with a phrase used by Bret Stephens in his commentary, “I was wrong about Trump voters” (July 25). Such individuals who would prefer a personally sanitized commentary page obviously lack “respect for differences of opinion.”

Some people on the other side of the political spectrum could call for Leonard Pitts and other liberal commentators to be banned as well for their biases.

Now, I realize the readership probably to a degree mimics the dominant political views of Baltimore and the state, but trying to suppress opposing commentary smacks of one-sided dictatorial regimes. The commentary by people associated with the Heritage Foundation and conservative writers in general that grace these pages are infrequent at best but provide some opposing viewpoints (”Please stop running Heritage Foundation commentary,” July 22).

I would venture a guess that even Bret Stephens’ recent commentary will not be well received by certain of The Baltimore Sun’s readers including Heritage Foundation antagonists and perhaps even columnist Dan Rodricks himself.

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

