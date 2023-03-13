GOP supports conservation? Not this decade. | READER COMMENTARY

People visit Quiet Waters Park in Anne Arundel County to get away from the crowds. File. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette). (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

I just read the response from former Anne Arundel County Executive John Leopold about how he did so much to conserve open spaces when he was in office (”Some in Maryland GOP still support conservation,” March 7).

A lot has happened in the past 10 years to the Republican Party’s focus. Conservation is not even near the top of their list.

Mr. Leopold, you have to remember, that was then, this is now.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

