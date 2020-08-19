Good news for U.S. conservation efforts | READER COMMENTARY

Our nation’s most successful and widespread conservation and access funding source, LWCF will now receive its full $900 million each year to secure our public lands and waters for us and for our children. The Great American Outdoors Act will also dedicate $9.5 billion over the next five years to restore failing infrastructure on public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, National Wildlife Refuge System, National Parks Service and Bureau of Indian Education.