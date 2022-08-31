Complaints about Baltimore’s consent decree not supported by the facts | READER COMMENTARY

George Liebmann appears to feel that he does not owe his readers the courtesy of a reasoned argument (”Baltimore’s failed consent decree contributes to high murder rate,” Aug. 28). He describes the Baltimore consent decree as a failure, without offering evidence, while it is still a work in progress. He also asserts without citing evidence that New York’s broken windows policing had produced an 80% reduction in the homicide rate.

By contrast, the Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy reports that “Broken windows policing alone did not bring down the crime rates (Eck & Maguire, 2000)” and that “estimates of the size of [its] role have ranged from large (Bratton & Knobler, 1998, Kelling & Sousa, 2001) to significant but smaller (Messner et al., 2007; Rosenfeld et al., 2007) to non-existent (Harcourt & Ludwig, 2006).”

This CEBCP article goes on to note, “Finally, there is concern that any effectiveness of broken windows policing in reducing crime (where the evidence, as noted above, is mixed) may come at the expense of reduced citizen satisfaction and damage to citizen perceptions of the legitimacy of police.” Among other things one might wish to consider in that context is that successful arrest and prosecution of major criminals depend on citizen cooperation which requires some degree of trust and mutual respect.

Unfortunately, mutual respect does not appear to interest Mr. Liebmann. His dismissive description of the Freddie Gray affair is an offense against common decency while his agitation over the consent decree’s very reasonable expectations for handling quality of life offenses (it does not “suspend the operation of large swaths of the criminal code”) suggests preoccupation with his own sensibilities to the exclusion of concern for anyone else.

We cannot live that way in this city. We need police who serve everybody, not merely the well-to-do. Proper training in line with the consent decree may yet give us such a force.

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

