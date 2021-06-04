Baltimore Consent Decree monitor: Police reform may be slow but it is taking place | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Consent Decree Monitoring Team acknowledges that the process for reforming the Baltimore Police Department is a methodical one (“Reforming a Baltimore Police Department requires community buy-in and patience,” May 26). Change is taking place slower than some might hope. As we have said from the beginning, however, transforming a large police department — changing a culture — does not happen overnight. For lasting change to take root, policies first must be revised, training must be delivered, and core operational functions like technology, staffing and discipline must be overhauled. This is happening in Baltimore. The ultimate question is whether such foundational measures translate into constitutional, community-oriented policing. In the next 12-18 months, as BPD implements new IT systems and as we ramp up our evidence-based assessments of the actions of BPD officers on the street, the answers should begin to emerge.