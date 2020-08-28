Pending Baltimore consent decree reforms require broad public input | READER COMMENTARY

This is complicated stuff, but we don’t, individually, have to do it all — it’s a job for the village at large. Pick a section, read it and, if you feel you have something of value to add, comment. Did the killing of Breonna Taylor upset you? Then look at the section on how warrantless searches will be conducted in Baltimore. Concerned about “stop and frisk?” Then look into Section 1112 on field interviews. Just pick one and add your voice to the hive mind. Help shape the rules by which our police will operate in our name.