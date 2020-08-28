Pending Baltimore consent decree reforms require broad public input | READER COMMENTARY

After the death of Freddie Gray, many of us took to the streets to demand changes in the Baltimore Police Department. We asked for new rules and greater community involvement. As a result, the city agreed to examine how the department does it’s job and undertook reform of the rules under which it operates. This is known as the consent decree and it has already shown signs of success (”Maryland has a ‘unique moment’ to move critical police reforms forward, elected leaders say,” Aug. 17).
Recently, some changes were proposed to those sections of the decree that deal with stops, searches and arrests. We, the citizens of Baltimore, now have until Sept. 25 to comment on these changes.
This is complicated stuff, but we don’t, individually, have to do it all — it’s a job for the village at large. Pick a section, read it and, if you feel you have something of value to add, comment. Did the killing of Breonna Taylor upset you? Then look at the section on how warrantless searches will be conducted in Baltimore. Concerned about “stop and frisk?” Then look into Section 1112 on field interviews. Just pick one and add your voice to the hive mind. Help shape the rules by which our police will operate in our name.
This is the hard work of reform and while it’s not as easy as marching or posting on social media, it can have much greater impact. Please take an evening and contribute. If we want it to get better, we have to make it get better. You can find the sections open for review at https://www.baltimorepolice.org/transparency/BPD-Reform-Calendar.
Mac Nachlas, Baltimore
