How would Judge Bredar fight city crime? | READER COMMENTARY

Protesters march on April 29, 2015, in Baltimore calling for swift justice in the case of Freddie Gray, a Black man who died after suffering a severe spinal cord injury inside a police van. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke/AP)

I would have wished Judge James K. Bredar had given Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison some pointers on how to initiate “vigorous enforcement action” in his pushback about how police reforms under the consent decree are not preventing the department from “fighting crime” (”Recent violence serves as a ‘stress test’ for Baltimore Police consent decree reforms, federal judge says,” Aug. 18). I can only assume “fighting crime” is his euphemism for somehow combating the endemic homicide rate in Baltimore that, according to The Baltimore Sun’s documentation, is 230 bodies as of August 20 with 205 of them, or 89%, by firearm.

Any suggestions, your honor, other than “staying the course” until the “reforms” kick in and city residents will then enter some Edenic world of safety from ever increasing gun violence? There are several members of the consent decree advisory team who are high-ranking retired police officials. Maybe they can, in their collective wisdom, advise Mr. Harrison on how to “fight crime?”

— Jim Giza, Baltimore

