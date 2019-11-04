The Sun suggests that the science is not clear on the benefits of dredging the sediment that has collected over the last 90 years behind the Conowingo Dam, but a comprehensive study by federal and state agencies determined that dredging the Conowingo pond would impose an environmental cost 10 times greater than any potential benefit to the bay because harmful nutrients would enter the bay as a result. The agreement takes the better environmental path by focusing on programs that offer the greatest opportunity to lessen nutrient pollution, which is the biggest threat to bay health.