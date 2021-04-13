Conowingo Dam should be shut down | READER COMMENTARY

It is troubling to read about how the license for the Conowingo Dam has been renewed (”New 50-year Conowingo Dam license gets federal OK, but environmental groups worry it won’t do enough to stop pollution overflows,” March 26). Over the past 100 years of operation, the dam was deluged with incidents that caused problems. An example was Hurricane Agnes, which left piles of debris upstream with nowhere to go. This enormous buildup over the years has not been removed and still remains an unsolved issue requiring action.
I suggest that the dam be closed and be turned over to the nearby Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station, which is also closed. The public could then make use of the Conowingo as a museum. I think the taxpayers would welcome this proposal.
Giving the Exelon Corporation another half-century at Conowingo boggles the imagination and should be cancelled for the convenience of the government.
Bernard E. Helinski, Baltimore
