Keep Conowingo Dam agreement intact | READER COMMENTARY

Equal parts power plant, wildlife sanctuary and scenic destination for local and international visitors, the Conowingo Dam has been an engineering marvel and Maryland’s most iconic hydropower generating station for nearly 95 years. The facility remains as one of the largest non-federal hydropower projects in the nation and Maryland’s largest source of renewable energy.

Unfortunately, a December 2022 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit vacated the dam’s 50-year license on procedural grounds. Yes, the facility can continue operating on an annual license, but a long-term license — consistent with the agreement between Maryland and the dam’s Baltimore-based operator, Constellation — is required to secure its future and to help Maryland meet its aggressive climate goals, in addition to preserving $700 million of programs and investments that Constellation has made to protect the Susquehanna River, the watershed and the Chesapeake Bay (”Big opportunity at the Conowingo Dam,” Feb. 15).

In his inaugural address, Gov. Wes Moore announced an effort to put Maryland on track to generate 100% clean energy by 2035. The facility’s continued operation is critical to meeting this goal, avoiding 867,000 metric tons of carbon emissions each year, or the equivalent of 186,000 cars take off the road annually.

As a clean energy source, Conowingo Dam already plays a vital role. In 2021, the facility generated over 2 million megawatt-hours of power. That is almost as much energy as all other renewable energy sources in the state combined, according to data from the federal Energy Information Administration. With a 572-megawatt capacity, it produces enough energy to power approximately 165,000 homes. Equally impressive, Conowingo has the flexibility to generate power after sunset and when the wind isn’t blowing.

In addition to its role in Maryland’s clean energy future, the Conowingo Dam is also a beloved recreational destination. In many ways, hydropower is more than just clean energy. The dam is known around the world as a premier destination for eagle-watching, and a local hot spot for anglers, boaters and hikers. These recreational opportunities attract visitors from near and far and provide a significant boost to the local economy including more than $21 million in tourism tax revenue for Cecil and Harford counties in 2018 alone.

The dam provides these clean energy and recreation benefits without producing any carbon, air or water pollution. As a matter of fact, if the Conowingo Dam didn’t exist, all the same upstream pollution and debris would still flow into the Chesapeake Bay, except that it would do so faster and without obstruction.

To be sure, the ruling may have vacated the license, but Constellation’s historic agreement with the state of Maryland remains in place. And through this agreement, the dam’s operators have committed more resources to maintaining the health of the Chesapeake Bay than any other private entity in the Susquehanna River watershed. However, a single facility at the very end of the river cannot be expected to shoulder the responsibility of cleaning up all the pollution and debris created by other sources throughout the entire 27,500-square mile watershed. All of us have a shared interest — and responsibility — to protect the environment and preserve the watershed and the Chesapeake Bay for generations to come.

As a former head of the Maryland Energy Administration and energy adviser to Gov. Martin O’Malley, I know how important Conowingo is to Maryland’s future. That is why I urge the Moore administration to uphold the existing landmark agreement with Constellation to continue delivering the Conowingo Dam’s benefits to Marylanders. Along with a long-term license, keeping the agreement intact will deliver the most substantial and most sustainable benefits to the region. The dam and its operator are not the source of pollution in the bay, but the existing agreement continues to be a big part of the solution.

— Malcolm Woolf, Washington, D.C.

The writer is the president and CEO of the National Hydropower Association and former director of the Maryland Energy Administration.

