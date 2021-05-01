Unchecked pollution at Conowingo gives cause for alarm | READER COMMENTARY

While the dam has the purpose of keeping pollutants and debris out of the Susquehanna River, it is currently full, and big storms could push these materials into the river all at once. Not only will the pollutants harm the river ecosystems, but the dam could release millions of trapped fish including invasive species. As a student at Georgetown University, I know what it’s like to live next to a polluted river. I would never wish this on the people near the Susquehanna River.