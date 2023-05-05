At Conowingo Dam, a balance of competing needs | READER COMMENTARY

The fate of a 50-year license for the Conowingo Dam remains uncertain as environmental groups seek to require the dam's owner to do more to stop pollutants flowing down the Susquehanna River and into the Chesapeake Bay. File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam)

It is interesting to see the different viewpoints concerning Conowingo Dam and its operation expressed on the pages of The Baltimore Sun (”At Conowingo, a chance for a more environmentally responsible agreement,” April 29, 2023). Letter writer Mariah Davis of the Choose Clean Water Coalition commends the federal court for throwing out the decision to allow Constellation to continue to operate the dam and power station. She notes the sediment buildup in the 9,000 acre reservoir behind the dam — about 105 feet of it (at deepest point, we presume), the blocking of migrating fish and more.

So what’s next? The dam was built for power generation, so does this coalition advocate complete removal of the dam? What do we do with the approximately 18 billion cubic feet of sediment (9,000 acres, average silt depth of 50 feet)? The migratory fish will then have free access to the upper Susquehanna River, and the environmentalists will cheer. What will we replace the power plant with? The plant’s turbines produce 1,600 megawatts of electricity and with electric vehicle sales increasing (about 5% of annual sales in 2022) and mandates across the United States to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035 and population growth, we need all the electricity we can generate.

The typical wind turbine produces between 1 and 5 MW of electricity, so if we install average-sized wind turbines of 2.5 MW capacity, we will need 640 turbines to replace the power generated by Conowingo. Wherever might we be able to put those? Marylanders don’t seem to even want them way out in the ocean. Maybe a new nuclear plant, but I am betting the coalition is opposed to nuclear power as well.

Let’s face it folks — the population and the need for electricity is growing by leaps and bounds. The population of India is now 1.4 billion people, whereas it was only 1.1 billion just a decade ago. So that’s a growth equivalent to 90% of the population of the U.S. (332 million) in just 10 years. Nobody seems to want to restrict population growth, so we need to be prepared to compromise some things to support the growth.

Yes we need to be environmentally conscious, but reasonable compromise is going to have to be part of the plan. Let’s figure out how we can operate Conowingo and be as environmentally conscious as practical and feasible.

— Bob Rassa, Fallston

The writer is retired director of engineering programs at Raytheon Technologies.

