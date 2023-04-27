At Conowingo, a chance for a more environmentally responsible agreement | READER COMMENTARY

In two recent letters to the editor (”Keep Conowingo Dam agreement intact,” April 21, and “Constellation CEO: Conowingo license renewal essential for Chesapeake Bay’s health,” March 10), the CEOs of Constellation Power and the National Hydropower Association wrote on the “clean energy” provided by the Conowingo Dam and argued against a federal court’s decision to throw out Constellation’s unlawful 50-year license to operate the dam. These letters contained misleading assertions that run against the position held by the environmental community in Maryland and across the Chesapeake region. As the acting director of the Choose Clean Water Coalition, I lead a partnership of more than 280 nonprofit organizations, all of which care about the fate of their local rivers and streams, the Chesapeake Bay and the impact of the Conowingo Dam. And there’s broad consensus against the current Conowingo Dam agreement.

For decades, Constellation and its corporate predecessors have failed to maintain the giant reservoir behind the dam, allowing it to fill with pollution. Once 120 feet deep, the reservoir is now only 15 feet deep and even ordinary storms scour pollution and sediment from its shallow bottom into the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay. There, they smother aquatic life and choke off the oxygen that the bay and its wildlife need to survive.

What’s more, the claim that the dam provides “clean energy” is misleading, as touting the dam’s “clean energy” impact obscures the reality of its negative environmental and ecological impacts. Look no further than the dam blocking access to spawning habitat for rockfish, shad and eels. While the National Hydropower Association CEO identifies the area below the dam as a destination for recreation, that’s largely because the dam is now the furthest upstream part of the Susquehanna River that is still free-flowing. Eagles gather at the dam because the migratory fish can’t swim any further upriver as nature intended. The result is the proverbial “shooting fish in a barrel” for both eagles and human anglers.

Ultimately, who does Constellation believe will side with them on the court’s end of their unlawful agreement? Not the charter boat captains and watermen and women who make their living from the Chesapeake Bay. Not the environmental groups who are working tirelessly to restore the bay for future generations. And not the people who use the bay and the Susquehanna River for recreation, who commented on the agreement, and overwhelmingly opposed it.

Constellation failed to force a lopsided deal to profit from the dam for another 50 years while doing far less than its fair share to clean up the Chesapeake Bay. Their executives might disagree with the court’s decision, but the rest of the clean water community is thrilled and looks forward to working with the Moore administration on a different approach.

— Mariah Davis, Annapolis

The writer is acting director of the Choose Clean Water Coalition.

