Maryland has more than one political point of view | READER COMMENTARY

Peter Jensen’s recent commentary on congressional redistricting in Maryland (“Redistricting recipe is always rich in self-interest,” Dec. 8) is largely a statement of fact so there’s not much with which to argue in his writing. However, near the end of the article, he does offer some of his own views. Mr. Jensen notes, “Hopefully, Marylanders are capable of seeing the big picture and recognize that electing a member of Congress is not like electing a mayor, a county commissioner or some other local office. They aren’t voting on laws that affect just one state, let alone just one small portion of one state, they are making decisions that have national and sometimes international consequences.”