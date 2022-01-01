Maryland has more than one political point of view | READER COMMENTARY

Peter Jensen’s recent commentary on congressional redistricting in Maryland (“Redistricting recipe is always rich in self-interest,” Dec. 8) is largely a statement of fact so there’s not much with which to argue in his writing. However, near the end of the article, he does offer some of his own views. Mr. Jensen notes, “Hopefully, Marylanders are capable of seeing the big picture and recognize that electing a member of Congress is not like electing a mayor, a county commissioner or some other local office. They aren’t voting on laws that affect just one state, let alone just one small portion of one state, they are making decisions that have national and sometimes international consequences.”
Mr. Jensen appears to be supporting, at least as a practical matter, a statewide popular vote for every member of Maryland’s congressional delegation. Marylanders are not a political monolith. Citizens with minority political views who are often concentrated in eastern and western portions of the state deserve representation at the federal level by their own elected officials. I suppose I should be happy that Democrats aren’t calling for every member of Congress to be elected by national popular vote. I expect they’ll wait until 2023 to make that demand.
As an aside, at the end of his commentary, Mr. Jensen remarks that the Eastern Shore “will remain the region of the state most firmly rooted in the past.” As though that’s a bad thing? Trees tend to suffer when they’re cut off from their roots. People generally don’t fare much better.
Bradford Sharpless, Reisterstown
