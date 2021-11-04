Gilchrest: Refashion my old Md. congressional district to leave Andy Harris out | READER COMMENTARY

On Jan. 6, 147 Republican members of Congress voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election — and many of them still refuse to condemn the violent insurrection that occurred that afternoon. Ideally, all 147 of them would be forced to run in highly competitive districts where voters could decide whether their actions that day were acceptable. Here in Maryland, the state legislature has influence over one of those districts and it should not pass up the opportunity to allow voters to hold U.S. Rep. Andy Harris accountable for his actions (”The insurrection was an insurrection: Why is that so difficult for Andy Harris to understand?” June 17).