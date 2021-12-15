Maryland needs less partisan approach to redistricting | READER COMMENTARY

Some of the “new” congressional districts recently approved by the Maryland General Assembly are worse than ridiculous (”Critics of Maryland’s congressional redistricting are promising lawsuits. Legal experts say they face an uphill battle,” Dec. 12)!
How can anyone in a sane mind say that voters in widely diverse areas of each of the 3rd, 4th and 7th districts have similar interests? Voters along the Maryland line and in White Hall have similar concerns to those in Columbia and western Howard County? Voters in Timonium, Hunt Valley and Sparks share community concerns with those in West Baltimore?
Makes one wonder what delusional drinks those lawmakers were imbibing when they overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto.
Maryland desperately needs a law mandating that a nonpartisan committee of state voters redraw congressional districts every time it is necessary.
Sarah A. Riley, Timonium
