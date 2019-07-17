Needed: More youthful members of Congress to shake things up

There has been a lot of publicity and conversation about four new members of Congress, most of it relating to their age and religious or ethnic background (“Republicans’ muffled response allows Trump to again break norms of civic behavior,” July 15). It should be noted that other young people were elected to Congress in the same election. As a result, there have been discussions of new ideas for legislation.
At this point, it is extremely difficult for the American people to believe that Congress might actually do something productive. It takes a lot of imagination to think that a previously stagnant Congress may actually pass new legislation that may benefit the American people. If it happens, it is because of these new ideas and not the religious or ethnic backgrounds of members of Congress.
Having been around for three quarters of a century, I believe I will be thinking new and young in the next election.
Herb Norfolk, Glen Burnie