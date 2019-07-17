Advertisement

Needed: More youthful members of Congress to shake things up

Baltimore Sun |
Jul 17, 2019 | 3:03 PM
Needed: More youthful members of Congress to shake things up
From left, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their "broken" countries, during a news conference at the Capitol on Monday, July 15, 2019, in Washington D.C. All are American citizens and three of the four were born in the U.S. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

There has been a lot of publicity and conversation about four new members of Congress, most of it relating to their age and religious or ethnic background (“Republicans’ muffled response allows Trump to again break norms of civic behavior,” July 15). It should be noted that other young people were elected to Congress in the same election. As a result, there have been discussions of new ideas for legislation.

At this point, it is extremely difficult for the American people to believe that Congress might actually do something productive. It takes a lot of imagination to think that a previously stagnant Congress may actually pass new legislation that may benefit the American people. If it happens, it is because of these new ideas and not the religious or ethnic backgrounds of members of Congress.

Advertisement

Having been around for three quarters of a century, I believe I will be thinking new and young in the next election.

Herb Norfolk, Glen Burnie

Advertisement
Advertisement