Spending $3 trillion more on stimulus is how Congress can bankrupt grandchildren | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 19, 2020 4:23 PM
Like in the CARES Act, the first stimulus relief bill passed March 27, the HEROES Act would provide a second round of one-time $1,200 stimulus payments to individuals who earn up to $75,000.
Like in the CARES Act, the first stimulus relief bill passed March 27, the HEROES Act would provide a second round of one-time $1,200 stimulus payments to individuals who earn up to $75,000.(Canva)

As the Congress proposes to spend trillions of dollars led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her associates, aren’t you the least bit curious about how this bill is going to be paid, especially since those who are promoting it won’t be around when the bill comes due (“‘He’s got to instill a sense of urgency’: Fed chair Jerome Powell expected to bring spend-more message to Congress,” May 18)?

Remember the leaders of the House and Senate are all 80 years old or older. Talk about bankrupting our children and grandchildren’s future. To me, this is outrageous.

Jim May, Stevenson

