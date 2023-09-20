Congress needs to get some real work done | READER COMMENTARY

As one of the many Americans who stand somewhere in the political center, leaning a little to either side depending on the particular issue, I’m questioning the decision by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to, on his own, initiate an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden (“Biden White House strategy for impeachment inquiry: Dismiss. Compartmentalize. Scold. Fundraise.” Sept. 13). It seems that there are more than a few of the Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who have expressed the opinion that this action is of little consequence, since the investigations by several committees and the U.S. Department of Justice have found no evidence of any high crimes and misdemeanors, as found in the U.S. Constitution. This action seems to be a purely political move to appease the far right wing and for U.S. Rep. McCarthy to remain as speaker. There are more pressing matters with far-reaching outcomes for the country. How about the Republicans, as well as the Democrats, actually do one job for which they were elected to do?

Without some action, the government faces a shutdown at the end of the month. There are two possible positive actions that Congress can take. One that has often been used in the past to sort of kick the can down the road is a simple “continuing resolution” that will keep things moving along until the full budget is passed. The second — and this one is a rarity — is to actually pass the full budget before the new fiscal year begins.

Advertisement

The one negative action that the House can take is to force a government shutdown. That outcome has become more and more likely because of the intransigence of the far right. Unfortunately, a shutdown not only hurts every government employee and department, including our military, and their suppliers of everything from pens and pencils to F-18 fighters, it also hurts those businesses that supply those workers with everyday goods and services like groceries and day care. Historically missed paychecks are paid retroactively, but that doesn’t keep the workers from missing mortgage or rent payments, school tuition, utility bills and the like. Such a shutdown creates small ripples that grow into tsunami-sized waves the longer it continues.

If a shutdown occurs, every member of Congress and their staffs should forfeit their salaries for that period, with no retroactive payments when the shutdown ends. This should continue until the full budget is completed and passed. In addition, all members of Congress should have to pay their health care premiums out of pocket, and they should be personally responsible for any and all transportation — again, with no reimbursements. Maybe causing a little personal financial pain might make the lawmakers think about the consequences of their inaction.

Advertisement

It’s well past time for the Congress to actually do “the people’s work” and not dillydally around trying to feather their own nests, as it were.

— Bill Kennedy, Taneytown

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.