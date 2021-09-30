Liberal Republicans of yesteryear are missed | READER COMMENTARY

This memory of liberal Republicans was recalled when I read the article, “Biden, Dems might trim $3.5T plan” (Sept. 25). Sen. Bernie Sanders has pushed President Joe Biden to the left and this legislation was accurately described in the article: “His [Biden] idea is to essentially raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy and use that money to expand government health care, education and other programs — an impact that would be felt in countless American lives.” So what legislator could be against getting corporations and the wealthy to pay their fair shares of taxes? What legislator would be against government health care, education and other such programs that benefit the common people?