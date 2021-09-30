Liberal Republicans of yesteryear are missed | READER COMMENTARY

When I was growing up in Pennsylvania, we had liberal Republicans. Of course, that Republican Party is long gone, and today’s version embraces the madness of Donald Trump.
This memory of liberal Republicans was recalled when I read the article, “Biden, Dems might trim $3.5T plan” (Sept. 25). Sen. Bernie Sanders has pushed President Joe Biden to the left and this legislation was accurately described in the article: “His [Biden] idea is to essentially raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy and use that money to expand government health care, education and other programs — an impact that would be felt in countless American lives.” So what legislator could be against getting corporations and the wealthy to pay their fair shares of taxes? What legislator would be against government health care, education and other such programs that benefit the common people?
My questions were answered in the article: “Physically holding up the bill of 2,000-plus pages, Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming warned it was nothing but “‘big government socialism.’” Senator Barrasso and 49 other Republican senators dutifully obey the demands of their corporate masters and could care less about providing for the salt of the earth. For example, Mr. Barrasso and his ilk voted to cut the taxes for the 1% but are against the idea of a living wage.
We, the common people, lobby our legislators and vote but our perspective is generally ignored. Only because of Senator Sanders and other progressives do we have a chance to get this important legislation passed. But doing their best to sink this legislation are the rich and the powerful. Unless we take money out of politics, there is no democracy.
Max Obuszewski, Baltimore
