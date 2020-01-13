I appreciate Lorraine Mirabella’s reporting on the 7th Congressional District race (“Hopefuls offer vision for Cummings’ seat,” Jan. 12) and her correct statement that of the 24 Democrats vying for the seat a dozen showed up at a Democratic forum in Randallstown. Her article discussed and quoted seven of those 12, but did not even mention the other five who were clearly more relevant than candidates who did not even care to be there. She could have at least provided the names of the other five, including one who was the late Elijah Cummings’ chief of staff, one whom The Sun has reported will spend a million dollars on the campaign, and myself, who is the only candidate who is making climate change a main issue — an issue mentioned in the article’s first paragraph. I am also the only candidate with experience in government, private industry, academia and the military.