Segregate congressional districts by voter age? That’s preposterous | READER COMMENTARY

A recent letter writer’s idea of congressional districts divided by age appalled me (”Why not factor age into congressional districts?” Oct. 13). It is preposterous to suggest that elders and the young only care about issues specific to their own needs when there are many young people who see the problems of their grandparents, and many old people deeply concerned about the likely future facing today’s children and young adults if politicians continue to hide their heads in the sand.
Moreover, the only effective solutions to the complex problems confronting us are those that integrate all our needs instead of trying to portray them as conflicting. For example, if young people need decently paid, stable jobs and old people may need anywhere from a little to a lot of physical assistance to go on living in their homes, both have an interest in seeing an improvement in the pay, benefits and general management of health care and housekeeping services, and a recognition by the government that covering the cost of such services is more economical than warehousing people with minor problems in nursing homes.
All of us, regardless of age, have seen the corrupting effects of personal greed block such common-sense changes in this and many other areas. We need to be united to fight that problem, not balkanized by age or any other arbitrary distinction. Don’t anybody try to separate me from the rest of my people!
Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.