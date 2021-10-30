Segregate congressional districts by voter age? That’s preposterous | READER COMMENTARY

Moreover, the only effective solutions to the complex problems confronting us are those that integrate all our needs instead of trying to portray them as conflicting. For example, if young people need decently paid, stable jobs and old people may need anywhere from a little to a lot of physical assistance to go on living in their homes, both have an interest in seeing an improvement in the pay, benefits and general management of health care and housekeeping services, and a recognition by the government that covering the cost of such services is more economical than warehousing people with minor problems in nursing homes.