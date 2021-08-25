Losers are unworthy of romanticized memorials | READER COMMENTARY

The comments made in a recent letter (“Don’t blame the statues for today’s woes,” Aug. 20) are a classic example of a committed refusal to probe history in depth and acquire facts — the hard truth. Not only are today’s “inequities and injustices” the fault of “a bunch of dead old guys” but all who thought slavery was a good idea and defended it are forever linked with the Civil War’s horrid aftermath including Jim Crow, racism, the Ku Klux Klan, lynching, job and housing discrimination, school segregation and health care disparity. Vestiges of these effects, so deeply embedded in the fabric of this country, still exist today.
The dead guys were traitors as they betrayed their own country. They were losers of an abhorrent cause and heroes only to like-minded bigots and white supremacy advocates. The statues weren’t built in 1869 or 1887. A lot of them were built in the 20th century as visual reminders of the Confederacy and its romanticized past — the “glorious” way it used to be.
Black Americans, particularly those living in the South, don’t need to see on a daily basis statues and busts commemorating hatred and ignorance. Want to see them? Take them down and put them in a museum.
Walt Carr, Columbia
