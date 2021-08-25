Losers are unworthy of romanticized memorials | READER COMMENTARY

The comments made in a recent letter (“Don’t blame the statues for today’s woes,” Aug. 20) are a classic example of a committed refusal to probe history in depth and acquire facts — the hard truth. Not only are today’s “inequities and injustices” the fault of “a bunch of dead old guys” but all who thought slavery was a good idea and defended it are forever linked with the Civil War’s horrid aftermath including Jim Crow, racism, the Ku Klux Klan, lynching, job and housing discrimination, school segregation and health care disparity. Vestiges of these effects, so deeply embedded in the fabric of this country, still exist today.