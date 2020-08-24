Two Maryland towns, two very different responses to Confederate monuments | READER COMMENTARY

With regard to your editorial (”The era of ‘Talbot Boys’ statues is over,” August 14), let me contrast how two towns on the Eastern Shore are dealing with white supremacy and their racial histories. First, the city of Salisbury. Recently the Wicomico County Council agreed to remove a plaque honoring a Confederate General who oversaw Confederate Prison Camps during the Civil War (”A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore quietly takes down a Confederate memorial, after years of rejecting the idea,” July 26). In addition they established the Salisbury Lynching Memorial Task Force, which collected soil samples from lynching locations in Wicomico and Somerset Counties and put the samples on display at the Chipman Cultural Center in Salisbury. Mayor Jack Day also accepted the recommendation of the City’s Human Rights Advisory Committee to create a monument in remembrance of the three Salisbury citizens who lost their lives at the hands of lynch mobs in Wicomico County.