The Sun has access to both the vote records and my official recommendation. Nevertheless, the board wrongly concludes that the State House Trust was attempting to “give equal play” to both sides of the Civil War. I agree with Speaker Adrienne A. Jones’ assertion that history tells us there was a right and a wrong side to this conflict. And as an African American — which The Sun conveniently left out of its coverage of this matter not once, but twice — and a descendant of slaves, I am acutely aware that the Confederacy sought to keep our ancestors enslaved. That this body would chastise me on that fact is as laughable as it is offensive.