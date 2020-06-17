xml:space="preserve">
Recalling history is right, putting Confederate generals on a pedestal is wrong | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 17, 2020 1:24 PM
A rainbow appears after a rain shower at the Lee monument in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A prayer group named B.R.I.D.G.E. was singing at the time. Police arrested a man and seized three assault-style rifles and one handgun after a late-night confrontation near the city's statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, authorities said Friday, June 12, 2020. (Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
The commentary by Stephen P. Grossman (“Confederate symbols must go now," June 12) was succinct and precise. The monuments represent persons who wished to enslave other human beings because of color. Their presence resulted in over 600,000 deaths along with the destruction of large swaths of our southern states. This destruction of the South is still being repaired at a very slow rate.

You do not recognize these purveyors of doom by placing them on a pedestal with flourishing dialogue. These monuments to treason should be placed in a separate museum along with other memorabilia from these dastardly times. If one wishes to see them, an admission should be adjusted with the proceeds pledged to righting the wrongs displayed.

Slavery was totally wrong and should have ended 155 years ago. Let the persons who venerate these captains of slavery acknowledge it and finally move on. The war is over and get over. The South lost to the sunlight of freedom for all.

Dr. Terren M. Himelfarb, Baltimore
