Returning Confederate monuments would be a big mistake

The last thing that should be done with the removed Confederate monuments is to return them to where they were before. If that were to be done, it would be a slap in the face to black Baltimoreans who had to live with this glorification of black slavery for generations (“Baltimore’s Confederate statues were removed in the dead of night. 2 years later, they languish on a city lot,” Sept. 26). Moreover, if it were to be done, it would have to be done with full explanation as to what these things were — when they were erected, why they were erected, the political atmosphere in which they were erected — and all that information is even a stronger slap in the face.