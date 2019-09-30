Germany would not consider building a statue in remembrance of General Rommel although he certainly stands in comparison to Messrs. Lee and Jackson. That statue would be a bitter reminder of Nazi atrocities and a crass offense to those whose ancestors suffered under the Third Reich — 6 million Jews in particular. Of course, many in the South today would argue that the Civil War, or the “War of Northern Aggression” as some in the South still prefer to call it, was not about slavery but “states’ rights.” Well yes, but it was about “states’ rights” to own slaves. All attempts to shroud that cause in code and euphemism are palpably absurd.