Inside our State House, we are expected to revere the place where General George Washington gave up his command after the American Revolution. Why is there no mention of the most critical speech he ever gave, which prevented a military coup d'état of our new democracy? I would like to see the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson placed on the Antietam battlefield where these two remarkable military strategists, who knew how to use the new technologies of railroads and telegraph, prevented the incompetents, George B. McClellan and Ambrose E. Burnside (who also should have statues), from easily winning a strategic battle. The two even had a copy of General Lee’s plans.