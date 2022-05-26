Renaming of U.S. military bases was overdue | READER COMMENTARY

Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. An independent commission is recommending new names for nine Army posts that were commemorated Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon would become Fort Eisenhower. The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File) (Chris Seward/AP)

The Baltimore Sun has reported that a U.S. Army commission recently recommended new names for nine military bases commemorating Confederate officers. It does seem confusing to train Americans in our country’s uniform in a fort named after someone who took off that uniform and fought against it.

Undoubtedly there are some personal and combat attributes of some Southern officers that can be examined, but their traitors’ choice is never to be venerated. And renaming will clear up any lingering confusions.

In 1962, along with other draftees, I entered the Army at South Carolina’s huge Fort Jackson. The post is named after our seventh U.S. President, Andrew Jackson, who also fought for our country against the British in the War of 1812. This did not stop some sergeants welcoming us to refer to our base as Fort Stonewall Jackson.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

