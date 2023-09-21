In Baltimore, composting must stay local | READER COMMENTARY

The village of Skokie, Illinois has recently made compost bins available to accept produce, dairy, meat, bread products and more, for free, anytime. File. (Pam DeFiglio/Pioneer Press) (Pam DeFiglio / Pioneer Press)

It was great to read that there is funding for large scale composting in Baltimore (”Baltimore receives federal funding to build composting facility,” Sept. 18).

That has many valuable benefits for all of us. But it is critically important that control of these funds and of the facility and the entire process remain in the hands of local people. We must not give control or management to an outside giant (like “Waste Management, Inc.”) that will take the profits out of the city and will not necessarily respond to our city’s needs.

There are many skilled and experienced composters here. They should be in charge.

— Terry Fitzgerald, Baltimore

