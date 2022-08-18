Baltimore Compost Collective is setting a fine example | READER COMMENTARY

Garden waste is dumped into a grinding machine with other compostable items at the Anaerobic Composter Facility at the Yolo County Central Landfill in Woodland, California. File. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

In response to the recent commentary, “Here’s how citywide composting could help Baltimore” (Aug. 5), I would like to highlight an organization that was not mentioned but is doing amazing composting, youth leadership and environmental advocacy work in Baltimore — the Baltimore Compost Collective.

I was a transplant to Maryland and working for the town of Hancock in Washington County on workforce and economic development projects when at the request of a local area business interested in composting their restaurant waste, Buddy Lou’s Eats, Drinks and Antiques, I learned about the Baltimore Compost Collective and its director, Marvin Hayes. Marvin and his staff invited me in to come see what it was all about. What a marvel!

Advertisement

The Baltimore Compost Collective under Marvin’s leadership is a true community labor of love. Composting happens here, an animal sanctuary happens here, youth leadership development happens here and a community comes together in the heart of Baltimore to work toward a cleaner environment for themselves and all of Baltimore. Groups like Marvin’s do the heavy lifting that we all should be doing. Certainly, the type of work that the local and state government should be doing.

I salute them and thank them for their commitment to the environment and health and safety of Baltimore.

Advertisement

— Amy Gillespie, Hagerstown

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.