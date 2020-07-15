There’s more to policing than you’ve been told | READER COMMENTARY

Next, we have the “expert” input from the Public Defender’s Office bemoaning the lack of transparency ostensibly caused by the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. Understand this, one of the first things a new, rookie cop learns is that no one is going to look out for him (or her), take up for them, support them when they are in trouble and yes, lie for them if necessary, than other cops. It won’t be the pols at city hall, nor the suits at BPD HQ and certainly not the street activists. The Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights was created precisely so that cops could protect themselves, because no one else was going to and when stuff hit the fan on the 6 p.m.local news, we only had this legislation to keep us from personal and career disaster.