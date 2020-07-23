Can anyone be honest about the realities of virtual learning? | READER COMMENTARY

Cameron Wright, 6, does school work on her iPad as brother Dominic, 8, works on an assignment on the dining room table in their Westmont home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. COVID-19, coronavirus The state legislature last year approved the option for districts to do E-Learning â€” and for it to count as a school day â€” so students could transition to online classes when schools were closed. But fewer than one in four Illinois districts had plans approved that would allow them to move school online before it was clear the global COVID-19 pandemic would shut school buildings, the analysis found. All schools in Illinois were ordered closed through at least April 30 and must now have a plan for â€œremote learning,â€? which could include online learning. Some school districts were ready, though, having tested and tried doing school virtually already. One of those districts is Maercker 60, which transitioned with relative ease to an all-online school day. (Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune) (Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune)