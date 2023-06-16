With fewer people commuting, traffic deaths should decline | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of the March 22, 2023 fatal work zone crash along Interstate 695 near Woodlawn. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/AP)

I am writing in response to The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial, “Maryland’s lengthening commutes raise the reckless driving threat” (June 7), which discussed our 2022 Maryland Commuter Survey in the context of traffic safety on Maryland highways.

While some workers are driving longer distances, overall lower levels of driving due to remote work are likely to be substantially reducing deaths and serious injuries on Maryland highways. Our study indicates that remote work may be lowering vehicle miles traveled (VMT) statewide by as much as 17%. That could mean close to 100 fewer deaths in Maryland each year based on crash rates per VMT from 2021.

Advertisement

I agree with the Baltimore Sun Editorial Board about the need for increased traffic safety measures and that every traffic death is unacceptable. While the complex implications of remote work are still being understood, I am heartened that associated reductions in driving may be moving the needle toward the Maryland Department of Transportation’s vision of zero deaths on Maryland highways.

— Chester Harvey, College Park

Advertisement

The writer is director of the Transportation Policy Research Group at the National Center for Smart Growth at the University of Maryland.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.