Baltimore’s now-shuttered community theaters are hurting | READER COMMENTARY

We all are striving to stay afloat. We all have expenses to pay — utilities don’t pay themselves, and with aging facilities there are always things to fix. We all have an extremely talented and dedicated group of volunteers who, even in the best of times, are working with an ever-smaller set of tools. Even so, it’s been our pleasure to present a full slate of innovative and thought-provoking productions to the theater public. We continue to draw some of the best local and regional talent to participate in our productions. Our patrons and donors are very loyal and we bless them every day.