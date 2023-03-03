Approach community solar with caution | READER COMMENTARY

I was amused by the letter to the editor (“Beware of third-party power suppliers (but not solar),” Feb. 22) penned by the CEO of Neighborhood Sun who wanted to point out that community solar is a guaranteed discount product, unlike third-party supply. He neglected to mention that the guaranteed discount applies only to the electric supply portion of a bill, and then only for the amount of electricity actually produced by the community solar installation.

My electric bill in November was $28.77 (I do not have gas heat). The “customer charge,” delivery charges, taxes and fees totaled $15.38 while electricity cost $13.39. The most community solar would have saved me is $1.34. And that’s if the sun shone enough and the community solar installation produced enough electricity so that my share of the installation covered all the electricity I used for the month.

Third-party supplier abuse is reprehensible. So is trying to sell people on community solar by claiming subscribers will save more than they actually will.

— Renee Hamidi, Towson

