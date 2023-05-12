In defense of community gardens and other programs that promote well-being | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the recent letter to the editor, “Under Armour should help preserve Locust Point garden” (May 5), I fully agree. Community gardens play a vital role in promoting biodiversity and providing locally grown food for the community. In challenging times, companies like Under Armour should prioritize giving back to the community rather than solely focusing on increasing their profits through the sale of land.

Furthermore, it is crucial for members of Congress to actively contribute to the welfare of the communities they serve. Currently, much of their energy is spent on partisan politics instead of addressing the significant number of people who are suffering. Many individuals require affordable food options due to high inflation and rising rents.

Congress can take meaningful action by, for instance, expanding the Child Tax Credit to help more children escape poverty. Additionally, implementing a “Renters Tax Credit” that limits housing expenditure to 30% of income would greatly assist low-income renters.

It is essential for citizens to rally behind initiatives such as supporting the Locust Point garden while advocating for policies that uplift everyone in society. By joining forces to protect community gardens and supporting policies that enhance the well-being of all individuals, we can create thriving communities and ensure a brighter future for everyone.

— Sarah Miller, University City, Missouri

